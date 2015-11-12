BRIEF-Tessi SA turnover rises to 108.1 million euros
* Q1 turnover 108.1 million euros ($118.02 million) versus 99.9 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pYEcu5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 12 Cancom SE
* Acquisition of Xerabit GmbH strengthens datacentre/storage business in key account segment
* Xerabit realized sales of eur 27.3 million in 2014
* Xerabit founders and managers Bernhard Hopp and Günter Simmnacher will continue to manage Serabit business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 turnover 108.1 million euros ($118.02 million) versus 99.9 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pYEcu5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)