Nov 12 Kimberly Enterprises NV :

* Update on disposal

* Has agreed to allow purchaser of two Canadian residential development plots until Jan. 11, 2016 to complete due diligence and close transaction

* Purchaser has confirmed that deposit of CAN$2 mln (about 1.4 mln euros) will now become a non-refundable deposit