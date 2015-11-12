Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
Nov 12 Kimberly Enterprises NV :
* Update on disposal
* Has agreed to allow purchaser of two Canadian residential development plots until Jan. 11, 2016 to complete due diligence and close transaction
* Purchaser has confirmed that deposit of CAN$2 mln (about 1.4 mln euros) will now become a non-refundable deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.