Nov 12 Xchanging Plc :

* Statement re approach

* Announces that it has received an approach from CSC regarding an indicative proposal to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Xchanging for 170 pence per share in cash

* There can be no certainty that any offer will be made by CSC. Further announcements will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)