* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
Nov 18 Singulus Technologies AG :
* Q3 sales came to 28.5 million euros ($30 million) (previous year: 22.7 million euros)
* 9-month EBIT amounts to -13.9 million euros(previous year: -38.7 million euros)
* 9-month order intake of 84.4 million euros (previous year: 48.4 million euros)
* Order backlog as per Sept. 30, 2015 amounted to 40.7 million euros above level as of Sept. 30, 2014 (15.9 million euros)
* For FY expects sales above previous year
* Lack of expected new orders for blu-ray impacts sales and in particular earnings expectations considerably
* EBIT at end of business year will be significantly negative and slightly improved compared with previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.