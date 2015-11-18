Nov 18 Epigenomics AG :

* Q3 2015 revenue increased by 66 pct compared to Q3 2014 due to an increase in product sales

* Operating costs in Q3 2015 increased to 3.2 million euros ($3.4 million) (Q3 2014: 2.3 million euros)

* Q3 2015 EBIT amounted to -2.5 million euros (Q3 2014: -1.8 million euros)

* Net loss amounted to 2.4 million euros in Q3 2015 compared to loss 1.8 million euros in Q3 2014

* On Nov. 4 adjusted financial prognosis for 2015 as a result of FDA response letter