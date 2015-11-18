Nov 18 Beijer Ref :

* Beijer Ref strengthens its position in Europe with the acquisition of one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the United Kingdom

* Says acquiring remaining 56 percent of shares in refrigeration wholesale company, HRP Ltd

* HRP has 170 employees and annual sales of around SEK 500 million

* Says acquisition is deemed to generate positive effects on both sales and results in long term Source text for Eikon: