JD.com says Q1 revenue grew 41 pct, above expectations
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.
Nov 18 Suess Microtec AG :
* Further increase of the order entry guidance for Q4 2015
* For Suess Microtec Group updated expected value for order entry in Q4 of 2015 is above previous expectations
* Increased its outlook for order entry again from 35 million euros ($37.19 million) to 45 million euros to 50 million euros to 60 million euros (prior year: 44.0 million euros)
* This is due to currently strong demand for lithography solutions for advanced packaging applications
* For full fiscal year 2015, Suess Microtec still expects sales to come in between 135 million euros and 145 million euros
* FY EBIT is expected to be in low single-digit million euro range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says U.S. unit plans to invest $800,000 in U.S. company Lecida Inc