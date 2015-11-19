Nov 19 Cliq Digital AG :

* Announces 9-months figures 2015 - EBITDA and net earnings in the first 9 months already exceed results of the 2014 financial year

* Revenue in Q3/2015 came in at 12.0 million euros ($12.8 million) and was therefore slightly lower than in prior year period (Q3/2014: 12.4 million euros)

* 9-month revenue climbs 20 pct to 41.4 million euros (9 months 2014: 34.4 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA increases by 64 pct to 13.9 million euros (9 months 2014: 8.5 million euros)

* Full-Year revenue guidance of double-digit percentage growth confirmed