BRIEF-Hyakujushi Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
Nov 19 Green REIT Plc :
* Acquisition of full control of Central Park
* Confirms that it has entered into a conditional contract with its joint venture partner to acquire full control of Central Park
* Deal at a purchase price of 155 million euros
* Estimated all-in cost to Green REIT of 160 million euros
* Closing expected by mid-January 2016, subject only to approval of Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in Ireland
May 12 ARCO VARA AS: * TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE