Nov 19 Green REIT Plc :

* Acquisition of full control of Central Park

* Confirms that it has entered into a conditional contract with its joint venture partner to acquire full control of Central Park

* Deal at a purchase price of 155 million euros

* Estimated all-in cost to Green REIT of 160 million euros

* Closing expected by mid-January 2016, subject only to approval of Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in Ireland