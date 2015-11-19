BRIEF-NuFlare Technology appoints new president
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
Nov 19 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :
* FY revenue fell 1 percent to 403.4 million pounds
* FY profit before tax of 123.3 million pounds versus 101.5 million pounds
* Second half underlying revenues fell by 5 pct, due to weak commodity markets
* Final dividend increased to 16.4 pence in line with policy
* Q1 trading has started in line with board's expectations and 2015 second-half trends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* APPOINTED JONAS LITBORN AS NEW CHAIRMAN REPLACING TOBIAS FRIDMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)