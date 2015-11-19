BRIEF-Hyakujushi Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
Nov 19 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :
* Announces strong earnings of 17.6 million euros ($19 million) for first 9 months 2015
* 9-month consolidated net income of 17.6 million euros corresponding to an earnings per share of 0.29 euros
* Funds from operations (FFO) of 20.2 million euros expected for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will retire 10.1 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 1
May 12 ARCO VARA AS: * TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE Source text: http://bit.ly/2r6Erjn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)