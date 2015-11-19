Nov 19 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Announces strong earnings of 17.6 million euros ($19 million) for first 9 months 2015

* 9-month consolidated net income of 17.6 million euros corresponding to an earnings per share of 0.29 euros

* Funds from operations (FFO) of 20.2 million euros expected for 2016