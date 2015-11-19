BRIEF-Resol Holdings appoints new president
* Says it appointed current chairman Hideaki Hirata as new president and chairman
Nov 19 Lotto24 AG :
* Supervisory board extends contract with CEO Petra Von Strombeck by five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appointed current chairman Hideaki Hirata as new president and chairman
MEXICO CITY, May 11 Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto wrote to Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter on Thursday in a bid to reassure the Hollywood actor his government was taking steps to protect a rare porpoise in Mexican waters teetering on the brink of extinction.