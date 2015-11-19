BRIEF-NuFlare Technology appoints new president
* Says it appointed Shigeki Sugimoto as new president to succeed current president Fumiaki Shigemitsu, effective June 27
Nov 19 Ericsson
* Says signs a strategic agreement with Inmarsat that will transform the future of the connected ship
* Says has signed a distribution contract to offer Xpresslink, Inmarsat's combined l-band and Ku-band VSAT network for maritime market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* APPOINTED JONAS LITBORN AS NEW CHAIRMAN REPLACING TOBIAS FRIDMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)