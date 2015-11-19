Nov 19 Ladbrokes Plc

* Proposed merger update

* Notes publication of a letter sent by Mr Dermot Desmond on evening of 17 November 2015 on Ladbrokes proposed merger with Coral Group

* Notes it has had significant dealings with Mr desmond as both a shareholder and a commercial partner over recent times including Ladbrokes acquisition of Betdaq and Chronicle Bookmakers.

* Board remains confident that shareholders will see attraction of proposed merger

* Reiterate their recommendation to shareholders to vote in favour of resolutions to be proposed at general meeting to be held on 24 Nov 2015

* Playtech is not considered to be an independent Ladbrokes shareholder, so any votes cast by Playtech will not be counted in respect of these 2 resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: