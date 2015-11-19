Nov 19 MBB SE :
* Acquires majority in machine manufacturer Aumann
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
* MBB financed investment from own funds
* Aumann will continue to operate under its current name and
at its current locations under established management
* Forecasting significant revenue and earnings growth in
2016
* Forecast for 2015 financial year remains unchanged with
consolidated revenue of 250 million euros ($267.35 million) and
earnings per share of more than 1.75 euros
