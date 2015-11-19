Nov 19 Vodafone Group Plc

* Successful placing of bonds due 2020

* Vodafone announces successful placing of non-dilutive equity-linked bonds due 2020

* Placement of 600 million stg of new debt financing

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering of bonds for general corporate purposes and for purchase of cash-settled call options

* Settlement and closing is scheduled to take place on 26 November, 2015

* Bonds will be issued at par. coupon has been fixed at zero

* Anticipated that Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc or its affiliates will enter into transactions to hedge their respective positions under call options

* Morgan Stanley acted as sole global coordinator for offering and together with Hsbc Bank Plc as joint bookrunner