BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Nov 20 Fuller Smith & Turner Plc
* H1 revenue rose 10 percent to 177.7 million stg
* H1 pretax profit 21.2 million stg versus 18.3 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 6.9 penceper share
* Like for like sales growth of 5.6 pct in managed pubs and hotels
* Second half of year has started well, with a number of our pubs - particularly in West London - benefitting from a boost during Rugby World Cup-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: