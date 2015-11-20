MEDIA-Philippines scraps Clark airport bidding - Manila Standard
Nov 20 Kungsleden AB :
* Kungsleden divests vacant warehouse property in Kungsbacka
* Divests property Hede 3:122 in Kungsbacka south of Gothenburg at price of 95 million Swedish crowns ($10.9 million), which is above book value
* Closing takes place today friday Nov. 20
MUMBAI, May 8 Under governor Urjit Patel, India's central bank will target inflation of 4 percent, three officials familiar with its thinking said, adopting a narrower reading of its mandate than markets in a bid to stamp out rampant price rises of the past.