Nov 20 Darty Plc :
* Have reached agreement on terms of a recommended
pre-conditional offer to be made by Fnac for entire issued and
to be issued share capital of arty
* Darty shareholders will be entitled to receive: for every
37 Darty shares held, 1 Fnac share
* Maximum aggregate amount of partial cash alternative is
66. 69 million pounds to be paid to those eligible Darty
shareholders that make valid election under partial cash
alternative
* Based on closing price of 55.6 euros per Fnac share on Nov
19, proposed acquisition represents about 105 pence per Darty
share
* Deal value of approximately 558 million pounds for Darty's
entire issued and to be issued share capital
* Fnac board believes proposed acquisition will result in
total annual pre-tax cost savings of at least eur 85 million per
annum
* Fnac has received support for proposed acquisition from
Darty shareholders holding 23.63 percent of issued share capital
of Darty
