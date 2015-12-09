BRIEF-Resource Capital reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
Dec 9 Aurelius AG :
* Aurelius unit AKAD sells Wissenschaftliche Hochschule Lahr
* Bbuyer, European Education Group Germany (EEG), intends to continue operating private university
* Disposal was carried out as part of strategic realignment and focusing on more practical courses at AKAD University
LONDON, May 10 Britain should seek to remain in the European Union's energy market and carbon trading scheme in a transition period if a Brexit deal is not reached in two years, a report by think tank Chatham House said on Wednesday.