UPDATE 2-News Corp quarterly revenue beats on higher ad revenue
* Q3 adj profit $0.07/shr vs est $0.05/shr (Adds details from conference call, background)
(Corrects time for resumed trading to 12:25, the opening auction started at 12:15 CET)
Dec 9 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Nasdaq Stockholm says trading in Fingerprint Cards AB to be resumed at 12:25 CET Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q3 adj profit $0.07/shr vs est $0.05/shr (Adds details from conference call, background)
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing