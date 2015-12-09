Dec 9 Hornbach Baumarkt AG :

* Reduces FY earnings target

* Increased its consolidated sales for period from September to November 2015 by 5.9 pct to 863 million euros ($948.01 million)

* Consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) for period from September to November 2015 fell year-on-year by around 74 pct to 5.0 million euros

* Full-year consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) for 2015/2016 financial year are expected to fall short of previous year's figure of 109.8 million euros

* Sees FY target corridor for sales growth, namely of generating sales growth in a medium single-digit percentage range, as unchanged ($1 = 0.9103 euros)