BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 9 Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA :
* Reduces FY earnings target
* Increased its consolidated sales for period from September to November 2015 by 5.7 pct to 926 million euros
* Consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) for period from September to November 2015 fell year-on-year by around 43 pct to 21.3 million euros
* Full-year consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) for 2015/2016 financial year are expected to fall short of previous year's figure of 165.1 million euros
* Sees target corridor for FY sales growth, namely of generating sales growth in a medium single-digit percentage range, as unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 9 The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a health policy expert and venture capitalist, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates everything from food and drugs to tobacco, cosmetics and dietary supplements.