BRIEF-Bookrunner says books are covered for Colonial's capital increase, pricing guidance to follow
* Colonial: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Dec 11 Aurelius AG :
* Sells two hotel properties in Munich
* Disposal of entire hotel property portfolio now successfully completed
* Strong contribution to profits in high double-digit millions
* Has reaffirmed its forecast for total EBITDA to exceed 220 million euros ($241 million) in current fiscal year, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Colonial: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAO PAULO, May 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will probably meet operational targets for this year even if uncertainty over an economic and credit market recovery in Brazil persists, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said on Thursday.