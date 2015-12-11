BRIEF-Bookrunner says books are covered for Colonial's capital increase, pricing guidance to follow
* Colonial: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Dec 11 Skanska Ab
* Skanska divests majority interest in office building in seattle, usa, for usd 235 m, about sek 2.0 billion
* Skanska Ab Says skanska Has Formed A Partnership With Tiaa Cref and will continue as managing partner of asset on behalf of joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAO PAULO, May 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will probably meet operational targets for this year even if uncertainty over an economic and credit market recovery in Brazil persists, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said on Thursday.