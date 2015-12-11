Dec 11 Powerland AG :

* 9-month net profit of Powerland group came in at 10.6 million euros, representing a 21 pct increase compared to 9 months of 2014

* 9-month group EBIT increased significantly to 15.2 million euros, a 16 pct rise as against first nine months of 2014

* Group revenues of 90.9 million euros in first nine months of 2015. This corresponds to a decrease of 34 pct compared to last year's figure

* Maintains its conservative outlook for 2015

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT to fall as well because of a sharp top-line decline

* Sees FY 2015 group revenue to decline substantially due to weakening demand from home and abroad