Dec 11 Powerland AG :
* 9-month net profit of Powerland group came in at 10.6
million euros, representing a 21 pct increase compared to 9
months of 2014
* 9-month group EBIT increased significantly to 15.2 million
euros, a 16 pct rise as against first nine months of 2014
* Group revenues of 90.9 million euros in first nine months
of 2015. This corresponds to a decrease of 34 pct compared to
last year's figure
* Maintains its conservative outlook for 2015
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT to fall as well because of a sharp
top-line decline
* Sees FY 2015 group revenue to decline substantially due to
weakening demand from home and abroad
($1 = 0.9128 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)