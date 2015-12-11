BRIEF-Telit says to place 11.59 million shares
* Proposed placing of up to 11,59 million new shares in telit communications plc
Dec 11 Nokia Corporation :
* Nokia reminds holders of Alcatel-Lucent securities that it may waive the minimum tender condition in accordance with U.S. regulatory requirements
* The minimum tender condition is set at more than 50 percent of the Alcatel-Lucent shares on a fully diluted basis
* Holders of Alcatel-Lucent securities are advised they have the right to withdraw tendered Alcatel-Lucent securities immediately, if their willingness to tender would be affected by the option to exercise the waiver
* Nokia remains fully committed to its proposed combination with Alcatel-Lucent which is expected to create a global leader in next generation technology and services for an IP connected world.
* Nokia firmly believes that the proposed transaction is in the best interests of both Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia shareholders.
* Acquisition reinforces co's organic growth reported in 2016 and positive outlook seen at start of 2017