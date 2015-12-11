BRIEF-Sqli acquires Swedish digital agency Star Republic
* Acquisition reinforces co's organic growth reported in 2016 and positive outlook seen at start of 2017
Dec 11 GK Software AG :
* Supervisory board extends contract with CFO André Hergert
* Has extended contract with chief financial officer André Hergert by a further five years until Dec. 31, 2020
* Acquires Davinsi Labs and strengthens its position on growing cyber security market