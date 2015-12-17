Dec 17 Stobart Group Ltd :
* Property transactions and share placing
* Exchanged contracts for purchase of freehold and
long-leasehold interests to investment property assets at Speke
in Liverpool
* Aggregate consideration for two purchases of 16.75
million stg
* Will be funded by a sale of ordinary shares of 10p each
in capital of co to funds managed by Woodford Investment
Management LLP
* Has sold 16.4 mln shares, representing 5 percent of co's
existing issued share capital, at 110p per share, a premium of
1.9 percent
* Property transactions are expected to complete on or
around Dec. 23, 2015
