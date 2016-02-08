BRIEF-Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad
* Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad Further company coverage:
Feb 8 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :
* Achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in 2015
* FY revenue climbs 38 pct to 47.8 million euros ($53.2 million)
* FY EBT grows 85 pct to 11.4 million euros
* FY consolidated earnings reached 7.5 million euros (2014: 4.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 Specialist annuity provider JRP posted a 13 percent rise in first-quarter new business sales on Thursday, lifted by strong sales of group annuities to companies, it said in a statement.