Feb 8 Sveriges Riksbank

* The riksbank transfers sek 2.8 billion to the treasury

* The General Council of the Riksbank has, in accordance with the Sveriges Riksbank Act, submitted a proposal to the Riksdag (the Swedish parliament) regarding the allocation of the Riksbank's profits for the financial year 2015

* The General Council proposes that SEK 2.8 billion be transferred to the Treasury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: