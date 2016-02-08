BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
Feb 8 Kesko Oyj
* Says company will start international sourcing co-operation with Swedish Swedish ICA
* Says sourcing cooperation, mainly from the Asian market, will diversify and increase home and specialty goods selections with international branded products
* Says cooperation includes also Swedish home textile chain Hemtex and Dutch retailer Ahold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Announces establishment of a new warehouse in Wadi Al Dawasir with total cost of project 8.5 million riyals