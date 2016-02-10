Feb 10 Grenkeleasing AG :

* Consolidated group net profit rises 24 pct to 80.8 million euros ($91.22 million) - exceeds profit forecast of 78-80 million euros

* 2016 outlook: new business growth target of 16 - 20 pct for leasing segment and 30 - 35 pct for factoring segment

* Consolidated group net profit target of 93 - 98 million euros for 2016