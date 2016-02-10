Feb 10 Dunelm Group Plc :

* H1 EBITDA rose 14.3 percent to 88.7 million stg

* H1 sales rose 10.3 percent to 448.1 million stg

* H1 pretax profit at 75.5 mln stg, up 10.7 pct

* Interim dividend up 9 percent to 6 pence per share

* Had a strong sale after christmas and we expect further good progress in remainder of year

* Special distribution of 31.5p per share (totalling £63.9m), in line with capital structure policy and reflecting continued strong cash generation