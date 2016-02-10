Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Circ re. Roxane acquisition
* Hikma announces revised terms for previously announced acquisition of Roxane Laboratories
* Upfront gross cash consideration reduced by $535 million following receipt of new information on Roxane's financial performance in 2015
* BI will continue to hold a 16.71 pct stake in Hikma following closing, as equity component of consideration remains unchanged
* Acquisition still expected to be strongly accretive from 2017 onwards
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities