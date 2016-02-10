Feb 10 Swedish Match Ab :

* Says distribute proceeds from share sale in Scandianavian Tobacco Group to shareholders

* Says board of directors intends to propose a special dividend of sek 12 per share on top of ordinary dividend

* Says expects that capital gain from reduction of share ownership in STG will be in excess of msek 500, not subject to taxation, and will be recognized in financial statement for Q1 of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sven Nordenstam)