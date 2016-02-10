BRIEF-SMI Holdings Group updates on transaction in relation to deemed disposal of Chengdu Runyun
* Update on major transaction in relation to deemed disposal of Chengdu Runyun
Feb 10 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Strategic contract in AMT Segment Control business area
* Estimated lifetime value of contract is 100 million euros (961 million Norwegian crowns) over 5 years
* Deliveries under contract will start to ramp up from 2020 from Kongsberg Automotive`s manufacturing locations in Europe and Americas

* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO FY 2016 DIVIDEND