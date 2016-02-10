Feb 10 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* Concluded its share buyback programme on Feb. 9

* During period of Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, purchased a total of 24,923 registered shares of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG

* Average purchase price of share during period of Feb. 8 to Feb. 9 was 17.94146 euros ($20.20) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)