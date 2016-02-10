BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Feb 10 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :
* Concluded its share buyback programme on Feb. 9
* During period of Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, purchased a total of 24,923 registered shares of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG
* Average purchase price of share during period of Feb. 8 to Feb. 9 was 17.94146 euros ($20.20) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017