BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses injunction petitioned by Prevent Group
* REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP
Feb 10 SHW AG :
* CFO Sascha Rosengart is leaving the company
* His role will be assumed temporarily by Andreas Rydzewski, member of management board, until a new Chief Financial Officer is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.