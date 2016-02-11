Feb 11 Informa Plc

* Final dividend up 5 percent to 13.55 penceper share

* Higher statutory profit before tax: 219.7 mln stg (2014: statutory loss of 31.2 mln stg)

* Fy adjusted eps rose 4.6 percent to 42.9 pence

* Fy revenue rose 6.6 percent to 1.212 billion stg

* Total dividend 20.1 penceper share

* global exhibitions: double-digit revenue growth following robust underlying performance and improved returns from us expansion;

* academic publishing: consistent revenue growth reflecting focus on upper level academic market and continued investment in content and technology;

* macro and geo-political environment continues to be uncertain and varied by region.