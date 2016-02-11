Feb 11 Biotest AG :

* Exceeds EBIT guidance for 4th quarter 2015

* Revenues in full year 2015 to 589.6 million euros ($665.30 million); this represents an increase of 1.3 pct compared to previous year (2014: 582.0 million euros)

* FY earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stand at -72.3 million euros (2014: 53.4 million euros)