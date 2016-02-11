BRIEF-Kancera starts phase I trial of KAND567
* STARTS PHASE I TRIAL OF KAND567 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 11 Biotest AG :
* Exceeds EBIT guidance for 4th quarter 2015
* Revenues in full year 2015 to 589.6 million euros ($665.30 million); this represents an increase of 1.3 pct compared to previous year (2014: 582.0 million euros)
* FY earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stand at -72.3 million euros (2014: 53.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* STARTS PHASE I TRIAL OF KAND567 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 8.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO