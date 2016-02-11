BRIEF-Next Biometrics secures new customers
* AFTER MONTHS OF TESTING AND EVALUATIONS NEXT BIOMETRICS HAS WON TWO NEW NOTEBOOK AND TABLET CUSTOMERS, ONE WITH A JAPANESE TIER 1
Feb 11 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Receives order from global FMCG leader for NFC SpeedTap Tags
* Expects NFC-enabled products featuring ThinFilm's Hugin OpenSense technology to reach market in H1 2016 Source text for Eikon:
