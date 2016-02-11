Feb 11 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc
* Q3 EBITDA $238 mln
* Integration on track to deliver total synergies of us$125
million
* We invested $135 million of cash capital expenditure in
q3, 24 pct lower than prior year
* Overall group year to date like-for-like revenue growth
of 3 pct
* Mobile (40 pct of total group revenue) was up 1 pct in Q3
as strong growth in caribbean, up 7 pct, was offset by a 9 pct
decline in BTC, consistent with our expectations
* Regulatory processes in relation to proposed acquisition
are ongoing
* Q3 revenue of $595 million up 1 pct, 3 pct on a
like-for-like basis
* At Dec. 31 2015, group net debt was $2,865 million, an
increase of $33 million since Sept. 30 2015
* we expect completion in second calendar quarter of 2016
