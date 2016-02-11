Feb 11 SAF HOLLAND SA :

* Wins another large order for truck suspension systems in China

* This order and an earlier one from same manufacturer received in December 2015 will make a combined annual contribution of up to 23 million euros ($26.1 million) to group sales after ramp up

* Contract period is expected to span over 10 years and render sustainable contributions to group sales