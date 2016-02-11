Feb 11 SuperGroup Plc
* Proposed secondary placing of ordinary shares
* Advised by Julian Dunkerton that due to personal
circumstances he intends to sell approximately 4.0 million
ordinary shares in company
* Placing will be managed by Investec Bank Plc and
Canaccord Genuity Limited, acting as joint bookrunners
* This represents approximately 4.9 percent of issued share
capital of SuperGroup.
* Amount of placing proceeds and placing price will be
decided at close of accelerated bookbuilding period.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: