Clas Ohlson Ab

* Clas Ohlson says in local currencies, sales increased by 3 percent

* January sales growth in local currencies was seen at 5.5 percent in Reuters poll

* Sales in January amounted to 558 mln SEK (563) vs 578 mln SEK in Reuters poll

Clas Ohlson says calendar effect in January is estimated to a negative of just more than 2 percentage points