Feb 15 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Has entered into agreement to sell Strandsvingen 10 in Stavanger to Sakon AS

* Agreed property value in transaction is 30.9 million Norwegian crowns ($3.59 million), which is marginally above current valuation

* Transaction will be completed in beginning of March 2016 in form of sale of property owning company with market adjustment for form of ownership

