BRIEF-SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner increases stake in SNP Transformations SEA Pte. Ltd
* HAS INCREASED ITS SHARE IN SNP TRANSFORMATIONS SEA PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA AND NOW HOLDS 81% OF SHARES IN COMPANY
Feb 15 Singulus Technologies AG
* Says foundation is laid for a financial restructuring
* Says about 33 percent of outstanding notes were present and passed resolutions
* Says second meeting of noteholders approves restructuring concept
* Says approves restructuring concept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAS INCREASED ITS SHARE IN SNP TRANSFORMATIONS SEA PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA AND NOW HOLDS 81% OF SHARES IN COMPANY
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO