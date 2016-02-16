Feb 16 Kone Oyj

* Says kone will design, supply and install 32 elevators and two escalators for Norwegian Cruise Line's latest ship

* Says 4,000 passengers cruise ship will be built at Meyer Werft's shipyard in Papenburg, Germany

* Says the order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)