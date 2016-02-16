BRIEF-Carlyle Cardinal Ireland, Cardinal Capital have agreed on an investment in Sam Mccauley Chemists
* Carlyle Cardinal Ireland - Co and Cardinal Capital Group, has agreed an investment in Sam Mccauley Chemists Limited
Feb 16 Kone Oyj
* Says kone will design, supply and install 32 elevators and two escalators for Norwegian Cruise Line's latest ship
* Says 4,000 passengers cruise ship will be built at Meyer Werft's shipyard in Papenburg, Germany
* Says the order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2015
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's top prosecutor on Thursday requested the Supreme Court's permission to arrest Senator Aecio Neves, a key government ally and 2018 presidential hopeful, a source familiar with decision told Reuters, after reports that he was recorded asking a powerful businessman for money.