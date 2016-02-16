Feb 16 OTI Greentech AG :
* Acquires Uniservice Unisafe Srl (USUS)
* Purchase price paid in OTI Greentech shares at a valuation of 1.50 euros per share
* Purchase price will be paid entirely through issue of new shares
* Acquisition is expected to complete in April 2016
* As part of transaction, OTI Greentech will also take 100 pct ownership of Uniservice
Global JV shares
* Matteo Niego, member of founding family and current CEO of USUS, has committed to remain
with company until at least 2019 as a director and CTO
